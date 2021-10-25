Chan to back PDP-Laban bet if Sara Duterte won’t run for president

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan continues to encourage Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run for presidency in the 2022 national elections.

On Sunday, October 24, 2021, Chan met with Carpio during the launching of Pier 88 at Liloan town.

Chan is hopeful that Carpio will run for presidency on or before November 15, 2021, the deadline for substitution of candidates.

He even promised to himself that he would have his head bald if Carpio would not pursue the presidency after November 15.

“Ako siyang giingnan nga magpa-opaw ko, pero iya kong giingnan nga ayaw lang pa-opaw. Basin naa siyay buot ipasabot atong iyang gisulti,” Chan said.

(I told her that I will shave my head bald, but she said don’t do that. Perhaps, she was trying to tell me something.)

Chan, however, said that if the presidential daughter would not pursue the presidency, he would then support the candidates his party, PDP-Laban, would endorse.

Currently, PDP-Laban’s standard bearer is Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who is running for president, and Senator Christopher “Bong” Go for vice president.

“Pero tan-aw nako, kung modagan si Sara, mo-step down gyud na si Bato kay pulos man sila close ni Presidente Duterte,” he added.

(But the way I see it, if Sara will run, Bata will surely step down because they are all close with President Duterte.)

Chan made this statement, even if Carpio had expressed her support to the candidacy of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, who was also running for president.

Chan, however, thanked Marcos for holding his first ever BBM Shoot Fest Cup, which was held at Barangay Agus on October 22 and 23.

/dbs

