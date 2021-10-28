Mandaue residents flock to city’s cemeteries before Oct 29 closure

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | October 28,2021 - 08:10 PM
Mandaue cemeteries

Mandaue City residents flocked to the city’s seven cemeteries like the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Brgy. Guizo on the last day before their closure tomorrow, October 29.   | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — About 1,500 individuals visited the different cemeteries in Mandaue City on October 28, 2021, the last day before the closure of all the city’s cemeteries.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Eloveo Marquez, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police said that as of 4 p.m. today, about 1,500 individuals visited the city’s seven cemeteries.

Marquez said the Pagsabungan cemetery records the highest number with 700 persons.

The city’s six other cemeteries are St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery, Mandaue City Municipal Cemetery, Grosmar Memorial Garden, and Man Park, all located in barangay Guizo, A.S Fortuna Cemetery, and Jagobiao Cemetery.

Marquez said for the past days, each cemetery only has an average of 50 individuals.

Marquez said this was the highest number recorded under the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said fewer people visited the cemeteries last year because the city was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine.

Marquez said though the cemeteries will be closed tomorrow until November 2, the composite team composed of the personnel from the Mandaue City Police Office, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, Bureau of Fire and Protection, and CDRRMO will still be on standby in the cemeteries.

Marquez said the last day before the closure is generally peaceful.    /rcg

