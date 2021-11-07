Dynamic Herb FC set to make pro debut in PFL in Cavite

CEBU CITY, Philipines — Cebuano football coach Oliver “Bing-bing” Colina reminds his young players manning the Dynamic Herb Cebu Football Club to play smart as most of them will make their pro debut in the Philippines Football League (PFL) “Copa Paulino Alcantara” that kicks off later today, Sunday, November 7, 2021 in Carmona, Cavite.

Almost half of the entire CFC’s roster are composed of young and feisty booters who are very excited to make their pro debut and represent Cebu in the national league.

Since excitement fills the air on CFC’s locker room, Colina had some few reminders for his players.

“I always tell them that when I play, I don’t play with emotions. I play smart, you need to use your head,” said Colina.

“I need to motivate my players and I also tell them to focus (on) one game at a time,” he said.

The club already arrived in Carmona, Cavite yesterday with high hopes that their debut in the PFL would have a fruitful conclusion.

CFC is grouped with United City FC and Stallions Laguna FC in Group A while Kaya FC Iloilo, Azkals Developmental Team, and the Mendiola FC 1991 are under Group B.

Their first match will be against the Stallions Laguna on November 10, 2021, Wednesday at 7:30 PM.

“For me, all I want for my team is to play as hard as they can. I know they are all excited and I just want to let them know that I don’t expect too much of the outcome since it’s our debut, but I told them to give their best always,” added Colina.

Colina added that they would do their best to win matches and earn everyone’s respect in the PFL.

“Hopefully we have good results and win matches to earn respect from other clubs. Ultimately, we earn confidence that we can bring to next year’s season,” added Colina.

The team’s complete roster is comprised of Mauro Acot, Jeremiah Borlongan, Joaquin Canas, Keenen Cergneux, Ranulfo Colina, Terence Colmenares, Jason Cordova, Robert Corsame Jr., Charles Dabao III, Prince Ferraren, Nicolas Ferrer Jr., Daniel Gadia, Lorenzo Genco, Ruffy Llorente, John Roy Melgo III, Kintaro Miyagi, Michael Pacite, Steven Patalinghug, Jaime Rosquillo, John Saldivar, Yoji Selman, Ricardo Sendra, Baris Tasci, Evren Tasci, Nathanael Ace Villanueva, and John Zambrano.

