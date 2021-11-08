Mactan Open chess tourney scheduled for Dec. 9 to 15 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After being postponed, the first Mactan Open & Philippine National Championships 2021 chess competition finally found a suitable date on December 9 to 15, 2021 at the Solea Hotel and Resort in Cordova town, Mactan Island.

The tournament was formerly billed as the Cordova Philippines National Open: 500 Years of Legacy which was initially scheduled last August 20 to 25 at the same venue.

However, it was postponed due to the sudden uptrend of the Delta Variant of the COVID-19.

However, RiChessMasters, the organizing team behind this major over-the-board woodpushing tournament, are optimistic that the new schedule will push through.

The tournament is expected to draw some of the country’s best woodpushers that will vie for the P50,000 champion’s purse.

The tournament will feature a standard nine-round Swiss system competition and that follows FIDE Standard Chess Laws of 2021.

The tournament’s top contenders that initially signed-up last August were Grand Master (GM) Rogelio Antonio Jr. GM Darwin Laylo, GM elect Ronald Dableo, Women GM (WGM) Janelle Mae Frayna, International Master (IM) Paulo Bersamina, IM Michael Concio Jr., and IM Daniel Quizon.

They are all likely going to compete in December against Cebu’s best woodpushers.

The top 10 woodpushers won’t go home empty handed as they will all receive cash prizes as well.

Plus, the best lady performer, under-16, under-14, under-12, under-10, and under-8 top woodpushers have cash prizes waiting for them after the tournament.

For more details about the major tournament, check out RiChessMasters Facebook page.

RELATED STORIES

15-year-old NM Velarde tops Cepca weekly chess tilt

Naki Warriors beat Trojans in all Cebu team duel at the PCAP online tourney

Toledo Trojans, Naki Warriors collide in PCAP online chess

Cordova’s National Open chess tournament postponed

New champions emerge in Cepca weekly online chess

Cepca online chess crowns new champions

Belano bags another Cepca weekly title

Mejiliano is new RiChessmasters CEO

RiChessMasters to hold online chess tourney

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy