Mejiliano is new RiChessmasters CEO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Cebu’s premier chess organizations, the RiChessMasters (RCM), officially welcomed its new leadership on Thursday, Sept. 29.

RCM’s co-founder Paquito “Kitt” Mejiliano is the group’s newest Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after co-founder, and former CEO Ariel Potot stepped down from his position.

Aside from Mejiliano, RCM also welcomed its newest Chief Administration Officer (CAO), Bernalyn “Bec” Campomanes and Rey De Paz as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

In a virtual turnover ceremony on Thursday, Potot officially announced the new set of officers that will lead the Cordova-based chess group.

This is the time for me to let go of RCM,” said Potot, who will be focusing on his new personal ventures moving forward.

“I have been into many organizations already, talked to many businessmen, talked to different people, but chess players are different breed of individuals. Very talented, bright people, but very emotional people. In this turnover ceremony, I’m also very emotional for this one. It’s something letting go a part of you, but I know the people that are going to accept the responsibility are very good people,” added Potot.

Also, RCM’s Chief Tournament Officer (CTO), Eduard Dela Torre, stepped down.

However, both Potot and Dela Torre will still be around to guide and support RCM’s newest officers.

In its 18 months of existence, RCM has achieved countless milestones in local and international chess.

The group born out of the COVID-19 pandemic already hosted major online and over-the-board chess tournaments, including hosting the FIDE Asian Zonals 3.3 Chess Championships.

“It’s the biggest challenge in my career to manage a sports like chess. But I know with your support we can attain greater heights,” said Mejiliano during his speech.

The rest of the newly inducted officers of the RCM are Aldwin Daculan (Chief Research Officer), Dion Patrick Miñoza (Chief Tournament Officer), Women’s International Master (WIM), Bernadette Galas (Chief Streaming Officer), Susan Grace Neri (Chief External Officer), and Jeyfurth Tero (Chief Food & Beverage Officer).

RELATED STORIES

RiChessMasters to hold online chess tourney

Naki Warriors beat Dagami Warriors, retake 3rd spot in PCAP chess tourney

Naki Warriors take 3rd spot after notching two wins in PCAP chess tourney

Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors scores upset win over Toledo Trojans in PCAP online tourney

Toledo Trojans split matches, land in third spot in PCAP online chess tourney

Toledo Trojans to return to action in PCAP chess tourney

Toledo Trojans, Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors win opening matches in PCAP online chess tourney

Super GM So on PCAP tourney: Proud, grateful to have small part in event

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy