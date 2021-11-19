Cebu City Jail warden recalls support of Mayor Labella to inmates, personnel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory recalls the support of Mayor Edgardo Labella, who passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Jail Superintendent Jose Abueva, Cebu City Jail warden, said that Labella had been very supportive not only to the inmates but also to all personnel of the Cebu City Jail Dormitory.

Abueva extended his and his colleagues condolences to the bereaved family as they also paid their respect to the departed mayor by lowering the Philippine flag to half mast.

“Mayor Labella’s passing is a very sad moment to all of us for we have lost a good public servant and father figure. He was very supportive of all undertakings of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory. He may rest in peace. Our condolences to the bereaved family,” Abueva said.

Abueva also said that the mayor did help them in providing for the needs not only of the inmates but also of the personnel, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“Allowance sa mga personnel, medicines para sa PDL, support sa atoa nga Tuberculosis management and HIV management, and supplies for our COVID management,” Abueva added.

(Allowance for the personnel, medicines for the PDL, support in our Tuberculosis management and HIV management (programs), and (providing) supplies for our COVID management.)

Abueva said that right after he knew about the passing of Mayor Labella, he immediately ordered his personnel to set the flag into half mast to pay respect to the local executive officer.

Abueva was just a few of those law enforcement officers who extended their condolences over the passing of Mayor Labella. Just recently, the chief of police of the Cebu City Police Office, Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, had also said that they would prepare necessary security measures to secure the wake and the possible visitation of some Very Important Persons (VIPs) here who would pay their respect to the bereaved family.

Currently, the wake of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is held at the Crystal Palace of the Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes in Cebu City. The wake at the Cosmopolitan is open to the public until Tuesday, November 23, but this will only be limited to minimum capacity to further observe health protocols implemented here.

RELATED STORIES

CCPO chief: ‘Mayor Ed, we salute you in your leadership

Labella ‘kept close to his heart the people he served’

‘Cebu City has lost a great public servant’

WATCH: Family of Mayor Edgardo Labella announces the passing of the mayor

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy