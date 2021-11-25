Iloilo Kisela Knights edge Malaysian team, move to PCAP grand finals
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Iloilo Kisela Knights escaped the Penang Blue Panthers of Malaysia to advance in the coveted grand finals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference online chess for second straight conference.
Before losing, the Blue Panthers put on a gallant stand against Iloilo by forcing the latter into a thrilling Armageddon tie-breaker round.
The Malaysian woodpushers lost the first round, 9.5-11.5, but bounced back strong in the second round,14.5-6.5.
In the Armageddon tiebreaker match, Iloilo beat Penang, 2-1.
This after, National Master (NM) Bryan Porras defeated fellow NM Evan Timothy Capel in board one while Karl Viktor Ochoa upsets FIDE Master (FM) Wong Yinn Long in board two.
Penang’s Poh Yu Tian prevented Iloilo with a shutout win by upsetting Grand Master (GM) Rogelio Antonio Jr. in board three.
Nevertheless, Iloilo bested the foreign guest team in the tournament and faces San Juan Predators in the grand finals on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
On the other hand, the Predators easily defeated the Caloocan Loadmanna Knights in two rounds, 14-7, and 16.5-4.5, scores.
Iloilo, the reigning second conference overall champions will rely on GM Antonio Jr., Ochoa, NM Porras, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, NM Cesar Mariano, Lloyd Lanciola, and NM John Michael Silvederio.
San Juan will be manned by GM Oliver Barbosa, International Master (IM) Rolando Nolte, Women’s International Master (WIM) Jan Jodilyn Fronda, IM Ricardo De Guzman, FM Narquingden Reyes, Narciso Gumila, and Narquingel Reyes.
Cebu’s top bets, the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors and the Toledo City Trojans were eliminated in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the playoffs in the hands of Iloilo.
