Only 150 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are fewer COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals in Cebu City, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) here, revealed.

The EOC said only 150 COVID-19 dedicated beds in 15 public and private hospitals in the city are currently occupied.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC said of the 635 COVID-dedicated beds in hospitals in the city, 150 are occupied.

“Only 11 patients are from Cebu City, the other two Cebu City residents are confined outside Cebu City hospitals.” said the councilor.

The two patients are hospitalized in Mandaue City but are counted as Cebu City cases because of their residency.

Majority of the COVID-19 cases admitted in Cebu City are from other local government units (LGUs) including from the other Tricities, Cebu province, and even from neighboring islands.

For the EOC, this is an indicator that as of now, the city is in good public health with COVID-19 cases highly reduced and the healthcare system in balance.

The active cases are currently 64, with only 15 of the city’s 80 barangays left reporting active transmission of the virus, the EOC said.

The death toll in November has also remained low so far, with 8 deaths as of November 25, 2021.

Still, Garganera appeals to the public not to be complacent as he said, complacency is the greatest enemy in the time of stability especially since the holidays are just around the corner.

The Christmas season is about to peak in a few weeks with Misa De Gallos, Christmas parties, events, and the New Year with it. Sinulog will also follow shortly after.

The long stretch of holidays would also be an opportunity for another COVID-19 surge if the people are not vigilant, Garganera warns.

This is why the public is encouraged to wear their face masks, maintain social distancing, and follow health protocols at all times, especially when in a private gathering.

The EOC also encourages all those who are yet to be vaccinated against the virus to go to the pop-up vaccination sites especially during the National Vaccination Days from November 29 to December 1, 2021.

The agency reiterates their campaign that the vaccines will prevent severe illness of the COVID-19 and can help provide herd immunity especially for children who are not yet qualified to get vaccinated. /rcg

