Chan: 97% of targeted population already got 1st dose jabs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has already inoculated 97.96 percent of their targeted population for the first dose of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines.

This was announced by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on his Facebook post.

“2% na lang gyud kapin ang atong kinahanglan para mahuman na ta sa atong vaccination,” Chan said on his Facebook post.

(We need only 2 percent more [of targeted population] for us to be done with the vaccination

The data was released on November 26, where 66.16 percent of their targeted population were already fully vaccinated.

Chan thanked the frontliners for this success, adding that the city had already ranked first in Central Visayas from its vaccination drive.

“Walay kabutangan ang akong kalipay karon ug dili masukod ang akong pasalamat sa tanang mihatag sa ilang kontribusyon sa haduol na nato nga kalampusan,” he added.

(I am so happy now and I do not know how to express my gratitude to everybody who contributed to our nearly attainable success.)

“Salamat, salamat sa tanan. Labi na sa atong mga volunteers sa mga vaccination sites, mga barangay health workers, mga doctors, mga nurses, mga vaccinators, mga marshals, mga IT staff, ang atong mga KAABAG sa City Health Office nga sila si Mae Cheryl Tepait, Grace Mary Carungay ug atong vaccination czar nga si Atty James Allan Sayson, ang atong Vaccination Operations Head,” he said.

(Thank you to all. Especially to our vaccination sites’ volunteers, our barangay health workers, our doctors, our nurses, our vaccinators, our Marshalls, our IT staff, and our partners in City Health Office namely Mae Cheryl Tepait, Grace Mary Carungay, and our vaccination czar Lawyer James Allan Sayson, who is our vaccination operations head.)

Chan also continues to urge Oponganons to participate in the National Vaccination Day, which will start on Monday, November 29, 2021, until December 1, 2021.

He said that they would be opening 15 new vaccination sites during those days.

“Mag-abli kita og 15 ka bag-ong mga vaccination sites nga unta maoy paagi para makab-ot na gyud nato ang 100% vaccination rate sa first dose,” Chan said.

(We will open 15 new vaccination sites that may be our way to reach 100 percent vaccination rate for our first dose.)

The Lapu-Lapu City government has a target population of 328,000 individuals, while 50,000 are the target population for its pediatric vaccination.

/dbs

