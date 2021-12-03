Tiu bags RiChessmasters Battle of Champions title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sherwin Tiu emerged as the top woodpusher in the RiChessMasters Battle of Champions 2021 on Thursday evening, December 2, 2021.

Tiu almost swept the seven-round Swiss system online chess competition by scoring a total of 6.0 points against 24 other contenders from different parts of the country.

National Master (NM) Noel Dela Cruz settled for second place with 5.0 points while Bryle Arellano rounded off the top three woodpushers with 4.5 points.

Tiu, a member of RiChessMasters Manila bagged the P2,000 champion’s purse while Dela Cruz pocketed P1,000 for his second place finish and P500 for Arellano’s third place finish.

FIDE Master (FM) Alekhine Nouri, International Master (IM) Cris Edgardo Ramayrat, Anthony Makinano, Christian Mendoza, and Allan Pason all scored 4.0 points and were ranked fourth to eighth placers respectively.

They were ranked according to their total tie-break points in the tournament.

The ninth and 10th placers Grand Master (GM) Rogelio Antonio Jr. Jan Clifford Labog each scored 3.5 points.

Just like the fourth to eighth placers, GM Antonio Jr. and Labog were ranked according to their tie break points.

The tournament was organized by Cordova-based RiChessMasters which has an upcoming major chess tournament dubbed as the Mactan Open & Philippine National Championships 2021 chess competition on December 9 to 15, 2021 at the Solea Hotel and Resort in Cordova town on Mactan Island.

The winning woodpushers in Thursday’s tournament are likely going to compete in the national championships.

/dbs

