Miss Universe Bahrain opts not to wear a bikini in the pageant’s prelims

CEBU, Philippines — Miss Universe Bahrain Manar “Jess” Deyani, the first-ever representative from the country, made history as opted not to wear a bikini during the swimsuit portion of the pageant’s preliminary competition.

She wore a black jumpsuit instead of the traditional bikini worn by the candidates.

The 25-year-old beauty queen hoped to “inspire the next generation of women to be more comfortable in their own skin and embrace all the flaws that make them unique.”

According to her Miss Universe bio, Deyani wanted “to show we are a generation that breaks stereotype.”

Recently, Deyani answered Filipino “bullies” with love, after receiving negative comments in her photo together with the other Miss Universe candidates.

“I see so many bullies from these pictures. I am here to have a representation for all women regardless of the shape, size, religion, or color,” she wrote on Instagram.

She addressed the open letter “for the people who spread hate on social media” that she had nothing for them but love.

“I hope that you find peace in your heart as me and my co-sisters unite to break the world’s stereotypes of beauty.

On a positive note – I wanna thank everyone who said inspirational things and for the kind messages! Love you, kabayans!” she added.

