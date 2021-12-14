Leni open to more alliances in Cebu, wants to meet Gwen

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Presidential candidate and Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo is eyeing more alliances in Cebu.

During her visit here on Monday, December 13, Robredo said she is open to and wants to meet with Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia even if they belonged to opposing political parties.

“Yes… Even if they are not my partymates, I am very much willing to pay my respects,” Robredo told reporters.

“In fact, the last time I was here, I was supposed to visit (Garcia). Nakulangan lang talaga ng oras, parang she was not here (in Cebu City) yata that time when I was supposed to visit her. Pero next time babalik pa naman kami,” she added.

In the meantime, Robredo is thankful for the support she is getting from local candidates in Cebu.

Local bets here supporting Robredo’s presidential bid include incumbent Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III and the Bando-Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) group led by former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

“Maraming diskusyon ang nangyayari as we move forward. Marami pa pweding mangyari meron pa’ng six months ahead of us. Pero ako I am very thankful that Vice Gov Jun-Jun Davide remains an ally,” Robredo said.

The Vice President also said she has no problems with BOPK throwing their support to Sen. Tito Sotto’s Vice Presidential bid instead towards her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

“Ako, syempre, kahit sino may laya na pumili nang kanyang gusto na kandidato. Of course, if you would have asked me, I would prefer that BOPK endorses Kiko but having said that, ako, I am very thankful for the endorsement of BOPK,” she explained.

Robredo’s visit to Cebu, the country’s most vote-rich province, last Monday was her second since she formally filed her candidacy for President.

She met with representatives from Cebu’s business process outsourcing (BPO) firms on the possibility of opening special polling centers for their workers.

