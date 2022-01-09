Ready for the new set of queens for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Are you all ready for the new set of queens?

Miss Universe Philippines is opening its doors once again for new set of ladies to fulfill their dreams in becoming the next Miss Universe.

In their official Facebook page, MUPh hinted the special dates aspiring candidates should look out for.

“Another year, another set of queens! The most prestigious pageant in the country will start its screening in February 2022. Get your profiles and papers ready, aspiring queens!” their post reads.

While there are no specific details yet on how candidates can start sending in their applications, one thing’s for sure, the Philippines will have its most beautiful night sometime this April 2022.

The aspiring candidates will have to continue the torch that was brought by the queens of this year and hopefully, continue the feat of Miss Universe top five finalist Beatrice Gomez for this year’s Miss Universe competition.

Do you have any bets to join in the most prestigious pageant in the country?

RELATED STORIES

Bea Gomez makes MU mark, ends in the top 5 with Pintados-inspired evening gown

MUP Beatrice Gomez is finally home, thanks Cebuanos for their support

Cebu City’s Beatrice Luigi Gomez is Miss Universe Philippines 2021

Marian Rivera meets Miss Universe president Paula Shugart, shares greatest lesson learned

/dbs