Mandaue fire victims to receive cash aid — exec

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government will give financial assistance to victims of last Saturday’s fire in Sitio Utnai in Barangay Tingub and Sector 6 of Barangay Pagsabungan.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, said the city government would give financial assistance to the fire victims.

Ibañez said the assistance that would be given would be the same to the other fire incidents that happened in the city.

“Yes muhatag financial. Same ra before,” said Ibañez.

(Yes, we will give financial (assistance). Just the same as before.)

City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, chairperson of the committee on health, said before the financial assistance would be given, the Sangguniang Panlungsod would need to pass a resolution declaring a state of calamity to the barangays affected.

With the validated number of households and families by CSWS and the barangays, the amount will be determined.

Ruiz said totally damaged houses would get P10,000 and P5,000 for the partially damaged houses while renters would get P1,000.

According to the Facebook post of the Mandaue PIO today, 150 families were displaced by the fire as reported by the City Social Welfare and Services.

However, the CSWS’ verification and validation of fire victims are ongoing.

Earlier today, the city government distributed starter kits to all individuals affected by the fire.

The starter kits contain pails, basins, plates, glasses, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, rice, and canned goods.

The fire victims were temporarily housed at the elementary schools located in the two barangays.

