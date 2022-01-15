Bornea KOs Italian foe, Obaddi, in 3rd of title eliminator bout in Mexico

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jade “Hurricane” Bornea made a huge impression in the super flyweight division after scoring a third round knockout against Mohammed Obbadi of Italy in their IBF world super flyweight title eliminator duel in Monterrey, Mexico today, January 14 (January 15, Manila Time).

The unbeaten Bornea landed a vicious left uppercut to Obbadi’s liver in the third round that put the latter down on his knees, grimacing in pain.

Obbadi tried to stand up too beat the referee’s count, but he was visibly hurt by the liver punch. The referee stopped the short-lived bout with 35 seconds left in the third round.

With the victory, the 26-year old Bornea of Arakan, Cotabato del Norte kept his unbeaten record to 17 wins with 11 knockouts.

Ultimately, he earned a possible all-Filipino world title duel against the reigning IBF world super flyweight king, Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas as the latter is set to defend his title in February against Argentinean Fernando Daniel Martinez.

It was also a fitting victory for the Filipino boxer, who recently signed a promotional contract with global boxing outfit, Probellum, a few days before this fight.

Bornea, who is also the North American Boxing Federation (NABF) super flyweight champion, is managed by General Santos City-based Sanman Promotions.

During the fight, the Filipino boxer kept his patience in the first two rounds as Obbadi came out the more aggressive between them.

Obbadi threw jabs and combinations which were mostly blocked by Bornea.

The Filipino boxer kept his composure while figuring out Obbadi’s style. It was until the second round when he landed a solid left straight that almost downed Obbadi.

Obbadi, who initially was the aggressor in their fight, started to move backwards as Bornea threw more punches. Instead of going for the kill, Bornea waited patiently to see any opening or chances to land another solid blow.

The left eye of the Italian/Morrocan Obbadi started to swell after getting hit with Bornea’s punches.

Obbadi sensed urgency, upped the volume of his punches in the third round, throwing combinations while the Filipino boxer banked on counter punches.

Bornea landed a solid counter right hook that shook Obbadi. Bornea kept coming forward and started to land heavy blows until hitting Obbadi with the knockout body punch as the latter was pinned against the ropes.

Obbadi who was ranked No. 3 in the IBF super flyweight division suffered his second defeat with 22 wins and 13 knockouts. Bornea was ranked No. 7.

/dbs

