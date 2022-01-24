Capitol releases P17M as incentives for police, soldiers, linemen 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial government on Monday, January 24, has begun distributing the cash incentives they promised to police officers, soldiers, and linemen who helped in the post-Odette rehabilitation works.

The Capitol on Monday conducted a ceremony to mark the turnover of funds.

The province shelled out a total of P17,065,000 in public funds as financial incentives for 3,413 personnel who assisted in expediting their clearing and rebuilding efforts.

A total of 580 linemen from four power distributors were qualified to each receive P5,000 in cash incentives from the Capitol.

They are from Cebu Electric Cooperative (Cebeco) I, II, and III, and the Visayan Electric Company.

In addition to linemen, at least 200 soldiers who helped in the province’s clearing operations will also get the same gratuity.

Eligible beneficiaries will only have to present their company ID before the Provincial Treasurer’s Office in claiming the cash bonus, the province said.

Representatives from the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), Cebeco I, II, III, Visayan Electric, and the Regional Community Defense Group, 53rd Engineering Brigade, and Task Force Cebu Bohol Siquijor of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), who were present during Monday’s ceremony, thanked Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia for providing the incentives to their personnel.

Typhoon Odette ravaged Cebu province, particularly the central and southern parts, last December 16, 2021.

Damage in infrastructure and agriculture due to the super typhoon are believed to reach billions.

The Capitol is currently focusing all of its efforts on helping affected residents and business establishments to get back on their feet.

