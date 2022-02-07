Cebu City hopes to host regionalized bar exams again

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the success of the recent bar examinations, Cebu City is hoping to host the exams again in the future.

Councilor Joel Garganera on Monday, February 7, said that despite challenges spawned by COVID-19 and Typhoon Odette, the two-day bar examinations in the city was a success, with little to no hitch recorded on February 4 and February 6.

Garganera, head of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), also hoped that the Supreme Court would allow to hold the Bar Exams again in the city, saying that it would greatly benefit a lot of aspiring lawyers in terms of resources, financial and logistics.

“Dili gyud na lalim (ang bar exams). Dako kaayo na og deperensiya nga ngari ka mo take sa exam diha sa inyoha ug ngadto sa layo nga lugar,” said Garganera.

(Taking it [the bar exams] is not easy. There is a big difference if you take the exams here in your place than in other areas.)

“So, I hope nga kato atong gihimo which is very historic mahimo to siyang ehemplo ba nga pwede diay,” he added.

(So I hope that what we did, which is very historic, will be made an example that it can be done.)

Around 1,200 bar takers took the examinations in selected testing centers here in the city.

On the other hand, Garganera said barristers who were unable to take examinations after testing positive on COVID-19 are set to be released anytime this week.

The EOC head, however, said they were still verifying the numbers as of the moment.

“They went inside pagka Miyerkules man. So ugma, (February 8) pa man sila mogawas. By then I already ask the doctors to make, and count og pila ni sila tanan…Kasagaran dili taga dinhi gyud,” he said.

(They went inside [isolation facilities] last Wednesday. So they will leave the facility tomorrow [February 8]. By then I already asked the doctors to make and count how many they are…most of them are not from here.)

/dbs

