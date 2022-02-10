Central Visayas aims to inoculate 400,000 on 2nd round of Nat’l Vax Days

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Central Visayas is aiming to inoculate over 400,000 individuals for the second round of the government’s National Vaccination Days.

Starting Thursday, February 10, 2022, until Saturday, February 12, the country will kick off another massive vaccination drive to ensure more individuals get the jab.

Like most parts of the country, Central Visayas will focus more on giving booster shots to fully vaccinated individuals.

Based on the data reported by the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC), they are targeting to administer booster shots to 257,421 individuals in the region.

They are also aiming to inoculate 210,155 more for the first dose of the vaccine.

As of February 9, Central Visayas is yet to vaccinate 2,237,406 individuals in order to achieve its target of inoculating over 5.6 million people or 70 percent of its entire population.

Around 3.1 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the region.

Central Visayas was supposed to hold its second round of National Vaccination Days last December but was cancelled due to Typhoon Odette.

