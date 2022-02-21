Toledo City Trojans tighten grip on 4th spot of PCAP online chess tourney
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans maintained their hold in the No. 4 spot of the southern division standings in the All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) by winning their assigned matches on Saturday, February 19.
The Trojans improved their record to 10 wins with seven losses along with 198 points after beating the Mindoro Tamaraws and the Manila Indios last Saturday.
They edged the Tamaraws,13-8, in the first match, and went on clobbering the Indios,16-5, in the second match.
During their match against Mindoro, they both won the blitz and rapid rounds against the latter. They scored 5-2, in the blitz round and scored,8-6, in the rapid round.
This after, Rommel Ganzon, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, Ronald Ganzon, and Richard Natividad won their matches over FIDE Master (FM) Julius de Ramos, Arena Grand Master (GM) Emmanuel Asi, Cesar Cunanan, Arena FIDE Master (AFM) Richard Sicangco, and Zenji Merilles respectively.
In the rapid round, Rommel and Ronald Ganzon, and Bonn Rainauld Tibod beat FM de Ramos, AFM Sicangco, and Ronald Berdera respectively.
NM Roque and IM Mascariñas had a draw against their respective opponents.
During their match against Manila, Toledo City, almost swept the blitz round, 6-1, and went on scoring,10-4, in the rapid round.
On the other hand, the RCM Cebu dropped from ninth to 10th place with a 4-13 (win-loss) record.
This after, they lost to the Rizal Batch Towers,8.5-12.5, in the first match. They suffered the same fate in the hands of the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe,7.5-13.5.
Meanwhile, former PCAP champions, Iloilo Kisela Knights remain on top of the standings with a 16-1 (win-loss) record while Davao Chess Eagles (13-4) is at second followed by Negros Kingsmen (11-6).
In the northern division, Pasig City King Pirates (16-1) is at the top while former PCAP champions San Juan Predators (14-3) and Laguna Heroes (14-3) are at the No. 2 and No 3 spots respectively.
