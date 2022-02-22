4 former senators, 12 gov’t officials back Robredo’s presidential bid

MANILA, Philippines — Four former senators and 12 former government officials and business executives declared their “unequivocal support” to the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo, who they described as “fearless, action-oriented, inclusive and decisive.”

In a joint statement released on Monday, the 16 signatories made an appeal to Filipinos to join them in supporting Robredo’s presidential bid.

“We strongly believe that VP Leni is the most qualified and trustworthy presidential candidate who has the political will to rebuild our sordid past, engender hope and inspiration among our people regardless of social standing, and bring about change that has long eluded us,” the group said.

The statement was signed by former Senators Rodolfo Biazon, Ramon Magsaysay Jr., Sergio Osmeña III and Wigberto Tañada and former government officials and business executives.

“We deserve a president who is fearless, action-oriented, inclusive and decisive—leadership qualities that VP Leni has successfully demonstrated in the last six years despite the limited resources of her public office and undeserved open hostility from the present administration,” they added.

In endorsing Robredo as the next president, the former officials said the country needs a leader who would put “great premium on transparency, accountability and collaboration.”

They believe Robredo “champions only truths and facts while others hide behind lies, excuses and denials.”

“She values community participation and engagement, while others look only after their self-interests to gain unbridled power and influence,” they added.

“We want a president who respects our democratic processes, and will uphold our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all times,” they further stressed.

They also cited Robredo’s leadership, which they said was “especially apparent in the timely, efficient and innovative ways with which she implemented her own pandemic response plan.”

Aside from the four former senators, the 12 others who signed the statement of support for Robredo were former Reps. Tomas Apacible, Raul Daza and Felicito Payumo; former Isabela Gov. Grace Padaca; and former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, former Agriculture Secretary Senen Bacani, former Interior and Local Government Secretary Cesar Sarino and former Tourism Secretary Gemma Cruz-Araneta, former Higher Education Commissioner Ester Garcia, former Philippine Retirement Authority Chairman Luis Sison; former PTV4 Chairman Virgilio Yuzon; and former Poro Point Management Corp. Director Jose Osias.

Earlier, Robredo also got the backing of former Cabinet secretaries and senior officials of the Ramos and Aquino administrations.

RELATED STORIES

BOPK endorses Robredo for president

Leni-Kiko supporters kick off national campaign period in Cebu City

BOPK’s choice: Margot-Franklyn tandem

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy