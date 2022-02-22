LLCC’s off-campus enrollment attracts 125 from Olango Island

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–A total of 125 Olango Island residents will be attending college at the government-run Lapu-Lapu City College (LLCC) during the second semester of school year 2021-2022.

The incoming college students availed of LLCC’s off-campus enrollment that was held at the gymnasium of Barangay Sta. Rosa last January 31, 2022.

In a recent press statement, LLCC said they were expecting 143 enrollees during the off-campus enrollment, but only 125 came and filled up their enrollment forms.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and recent onslaught of Typhoon Odette put LLCC students especially those from Olango Island in a very difficult situation. Up to this day, electricity and internet connection throughout the island is still a huge problem,” LLCC faculty member and ComEx Coordinator Ivan Tubo was quoted in the statement.

Tubo said they decided to travel to the island to accommodate new enrollees to make sure that “no one is left behind.”

“With the support of the city government, LLCC continues to find ways to provide learning opportunities to its students as we journey together in this new normal,” she said.

Sta. Rosa Barangay Captain Francisco Gilig said he was grateful for the conduct of the off-campus enrollment, especially since most parts of Olango Island remain without power supply and internet connection.

“Ako nasayod nga nag lisud jud ang atung mga kabatanonan sa karung higayuna hilabi na nga wala patay tarung nga internet connection,” says Gilig.

(I am well aware of the difficulties that our youth had to go through at this time because we still don’t have a stable internet connection.)

“Dako kaayo ni nga tabang ang gi buhat sa atong Lapu-Lapu City College nga gi himo nila ang on-site enrollment sa atung mga estudyante diri sa Olango Island,” he added.

(The conduct of the off-site enrollment by our Lapu-Lapu City Collegeis a big help to our students in Olango Island.)

Kalheen, one of the enrollees, said life has been very difficult for her and members of her family after super typhoon Odette hit the island on December 16, 2022 and wiped out their home.

The off-site enrollment, she said, was a big help because it saved her from the inconvenience of having to travel to mainland Lapu-Lapu and having to pay for her travel.

“Sa tinud-anay lang grabi ka lisud, as in. Kanang during the bagyo kay grabi, ang amoa nahugno jud tanan,” she said.

(The truth is that life has been very difficult for us. After the typhoon, we lost everything.)

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

MECO hopes to partially power-up Olango Island next month

Lapu-Lapu gov’t lights up more houses in Olango

MECO: 100% of power feeders restored

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy