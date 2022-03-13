Volleyball Nation’s League tourney to be held in PH this June

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) will host the 2022 022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League’s (VNL) men and women pool matches at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila in June.

The PNVF is very thankful to FIVB for giving them the opportunity to host the VNL for the first time since it was established in 2018.

“We anticipate the return of world-class volleyball action in the country and we’re confident that with pandemic waning, the fans will enjoy the matches,” PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara said.

No less than the vaunted United States volleyball team’s women’s pool that won the VNL three times and the reigning Tokyo Olympics gold medalist lead the list of contenders vying in the upcoming tournament.

In addition, Asian champion Japan, Southeast Asian queen Thailand, China, Poland, Belarus and Canada are coming to Manila to compete in the tournament.

In the men’s side, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist France leads the men’s side and will be challenged by fan favorite Japan, Slovenia, Argentina, Italy, Germany and The Netherlands.

Russia is entered in both genders but the Ukraine crisis cost the team its place in the Volleyball Nation’s League. A replacement team will be announced later.

The tournament offers Filipino volleyball fans a chance to watch the sports’ marquee teams and names such as the Tokyo Olympics women’s MVP Jordan Larson, two-time VNL MVP Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and 2019 VNL MVP Andrea Drews of the United States.

The Japanese power trio of Yuki Ishikawa, Yuji Nishida and Ran Takahashi as well as Tokyo Games men’s MVP Earvin Ngapeth of France are among the players to watch in the men’s side.

The women’s tournament is slated on June 14 to 19 while the men’s side is on June 21 to 26.

The tickets of the upcoming VNL tournament will only be available on April 18 at the venue. Tickets to the matches are pegged at P2,000 for Courtside seats, P1,500 for Patron A, P1,000 for Patron B, P500 for Lower Box, P200 for Upper Box and P100 for General Admission.

RELATED STORIES

List of national pool members in volleyball, beach volleyball out

Beach volleyball U19: PH tandem upset Estonia team in Thailand

Rondina, Pons bag another Beach Volleyball Republic title

UAAP returns in March with eight events including basketball, volleyball

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy