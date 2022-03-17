Boholana Pauline Amelinckx wins Introduction Video Challenge, Cebu’s Lou Piczon in Top 3

CEBU, Philippines— Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol has won the Introduction Video Challenge of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 competition.

Cebu Province’s Lou Dominique Piczon on the other hand was among the Top 3 winners of the challenge alongside Shaira Aliyah Diaz from San Pablo, Laguna.

Around 50 women from the different parts of the country are vying for their spot in the Top 30 of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 competition.

As part of the new normal pre-pageant activities, the MUPH organization hosted a series of challenges for the delegates.

The first challenge was the Livestream Challenge on streaming app Kumu where the entry with the most number of viewers will have her own choice of a make-up artist during the preliminary competition.

The second one was the Follower Sprint. The delegate with the most number of new followers on Kumu will get her own “Kumu room” during the preliminaries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe Philippines (@themissuniverseph)

This was followed by the Headshot Challenge where delegates have to submit a photo of their most natural look. /rcg

RELATED ARTICLES

Cebuana beauty Lou Dominique Piczon to represent Cebu Province in Miss Universe Philippines 2022

Miss Universe Philippines 2022: Four Cebu beauties to vie for the crown

Are you the next Miss Universe Philippines?

Cebu City’s Beatrice Luigi Gomez is Miss Universe Philippines 2021

Bea Gomez makes MU mark, ends in the top 5 with Pintados-inspired evening gown

MUP Beatrice Gomez is finally home, thanks Cebuanos for their support