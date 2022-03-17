Lapu-Lapu Chiefs bare team roster for Pilipinas Super League

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The lone team from Cebu in the inaugural season of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL), the Lapu-Lapu Chiefs-ARQ Builders revealed its official line-up before the tip off on Friday, March 18 in the municipality of Roxas, Zamboanga Del Norte.

The team, formerly known as the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes that competed in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, will field in a relatively new roster in the eight-team tournament.

The team’s head coach is JC Catadman, the former coach of the Kapatagan Buffalos in the Mindanao leg of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup last December.

Familiar faces like Rino Berame, Rendell Senining, Franz Arong, and Vincent Minguito will be campaigning for the Chiefs in the month-long tournament.

These players played for the team during the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Visayas leg held in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

In addition, former Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Visayas leg champion Dyll Roncal of the KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City will be playing for the team.

The rest of the team is comprised of Anchor Ichot, Djoene Torres, JR Saga, Niño Caballero, Mannie Gabas, Gin Mejares, Norries Dave Arana, Allan James Martin, Sethe Arnulf Malazarte, and Medjet Dela Rama.

The team reached the semifinals of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup last year, but got eliminated by KCS Mandaue City.

The other Cebu-based team that joins the league recently, the Consolacion Sarok Weavers will compete in the Under-21 division slated on April 1.

Other teams that will be seen in action in the inaugureal conference of the PSL are the host team, Roxas Vanguards, Pagadian Explorers, Davao Occidental Tigers, Cagayan Valley Golden Eagles, Spicy Bicol Oragons, Cagayan de Oro Higalas, and the Basilan BRT.

Davao Occidental and Roxas will provide the opening game action tomorrow at 6:00 PM.

/dbs

