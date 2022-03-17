Trojans defeat Vikings, get playoff spot in PCAP chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans edged newcomers, the Tacloban Vikings, 13-5, in last Wednesday’s online chess action of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference last Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

With the victory, the Trojans remained at the No. 5 spot in the southern division standings with 18 wins, 13 defeats and 352.5 points. They also secured a playoffs spot along with seven other teams in the southern division.

Meanwhile, Tacloban is at the bottom of the rankings with a 4-27 (win-loss) record and would likely miss the playoffs.

During their match, Toledo City won both the blitz and rapid rounds. They finished the blitz round with,4.5-2.5, victory courtesy of Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Jinky Catulay, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, and Rommel Ganzon who beat Jimmy Ty Jr., Catherine Pojas, Andrew Casiano, and Norman Jasper Montejo respectively.

International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas of Toledo had a draw with Leo Lofranco in the same round while the latter’s teammate Ruel Nuttal defeated Ronald Ganzon.

In the rapid round, Tibon, Catulay, and NM Roque defeated the same opponents while Ganzon bested Nuttal to finish with,9-5, tally.

NM Enriquez Jr. had a draw against Bryle Arellano in the rapid round.

Before their victory against Tacloban, the Trojans bowed down to the Zamboanga Sultans in an Armageddon tie-breaker match,1-2, after they tied in regulation with 10.5 points each.

The Sultans tightened their grip at the No. 3 spot in the southern division standings with a 23-8 (win-loss) record while Davao City (24-7) is at No. 2 and Iloilo Kisela Knights (27-4) at the top.

On the other hand, the Cebu City Wizards suffered two defeats against No. 7 Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates and the No. 4 Negros Kingsmen.

They started their match last Wednesday with a loss to the Checkmates,6.5-14.5, and went on losing to the Kingsmen,6-15.

With the losses, the Wizards (6-25) remained at the No. 10 spot in the standings.

In the northern division, Pasig City King Pirates (30-1) is at the top of the rankings while San Juan Predators (26-5) is at second, and Laguna Heroes (24-7) at third.

/dbs

