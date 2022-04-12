LIST: Cebu localities suspend classes due to #AgatonPH

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | April 12,2022 - 11:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu’s capital may have already allowed schools to resume face-to-face classes on Tuesday, April 12.

But suspension of classes remain in effect in several localities in the province as Tropical Depression Agaton’s (international name: Megi) presence lingered in most parts of the Visayas.

As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, at least 15 local governments in Cebu province decided to suspend classes due to bad weather.

1. Santa Fe, Bantayan Island – All classes in public schools

2. San Remigio – Face-to-face classes suspended until April 13, 2022

3. Bantayan, Bantayan Island – All classes in all levels in public and private schools

4. Daanbantayan -All classes in all levels in public and private schools

5. Cordova – All classes in all levels in public and private schools

6. Madridejos, Bantayan Island – All classes in all levels in public and private schools

7. Bogo City – All classes in all levels in public and private schools

8. Naga City – All classes in all levels in public and private schools

9. Tudela – All classes in all levels in public and private schools

10. Talisay City – All classes in all levels in public schools

11. Borbon – All classes in all levels in public and private schools

12. Tuburan – All classes in all levels in public and private schools

13. Asturias – All classes in all levels in public and private schools

14. Danao City – All classes in all levels in public and private schools

15. Liloan – All classes in all levels in public and private schools

In Metro Cebu, only Mandaue City has kept its declaration to also suspend of classes on Tuesday.

Based on the latest severe weather bulletin from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), at least 10 areas in Cebu remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 on Tuesday.

These are the towns of Daanbantayan, Medellin, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, San Francisco, Tudela, Pilar and Poro in Camotes Island, and City of Bogo.

Agaton’s eye was last spotted over the seawaters of Marabut, Samar at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

/ dcb

