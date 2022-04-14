Cebu City Market Authority warns vendors: Don’t overprice binignit ingredients

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Market Authority warns the public about vendors selling beyond the recommended price for binignit ingredients and to report this vendors to them.

So far, at least 10 vendors have been warned for selling landang, a main ingredient of binignit, at P260 per kilo, when the price is locked at P220 per kilo.

Racquel Arce, City Market Administrator, said that these vendors had been told to either to sell at a lower price or pack up and leave.

“Ingon sila mahal na daw daan ilang kompra mao na nagpamahal sila. Ana mi aw iuli na lang na kay wala gyoy mopalit anang P260,” said Arce.

(They said that they bought the ingredients at a higher price. So we told them that they should return those ingredients because nobody would buy them at P260.)

Here is the price list for binignit ingredients according to the Price Monitoring Council:

Landang (Carcar) – P180-200/kilo

Landang (Liloan) P200-P220/kilo

Sago – P7/pack

Saging – P30-40/kilo

Kamote – P50-60/kilo

Gabi – P80-90/kilo

Kamay – P60/kilo

Lubi (small) – P40/each

Lubi (big) – P50/each

Lubi (kinudkod) – P70/kilo

So far, the Carbon Market saw orderly consumers and vendors throughout the day on Maundy Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Arce said that because there was no time limit and people could easily come and go, the crowd came in different times.

All binignit ingredient vendors are spread out in all three units of the market, allowing the crowd to move around instead of flocking a certain area.

The Market Authority no longer expect crowds on Good Friday because this will be the time when people start cooking the binignit.

They expect a return of the crowd on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in preparation for Easter Sunday.

The Market Authority urged the public to follow health protocols when in Carbon or any other market in the city to prevent COVID-19 infection.

/dbs

