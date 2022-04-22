Ceboom! crowd left behind 3 truckloads of trash —Mandaue exec

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The mammoth crowd, who attended the April 21 Ceboom! Grand People’s rally of Leni-Kiko tandem, left behind three truckloads of trash that were collected by at least 50 government and volunteer private employees today, April 22, or a day after the rally.

Engineer Marivic Cabigas, Department of General Services chief of Mandaue City, said that three to four trucks of garbage were collected from the venue at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City.

Cabigas said that they deployed about 40 personnel, who cleaned the outside perimeters of the venue because rally organizers and volunteers already collected and piled the garbage at the now vacant lot.

Ricky Ballesteros, lead organizer of the Ceboom! event, for his part, said volunteers picked and piled the garbage after the event, but they did not finish collecting the trash because the area was so big and it was already late at night.

“Just imagine you have to clean up the whole 5.2 hectares sa land area unya lapok kaayo’s tanan. It is difficult to clean a huge area. After the event, kita na ko even ang sagbot lapok kaayo. I was there the whole time taking videos and pictures cleaning the whole place,” said Ballesteros.

(Just imagine, you have to clean up the whole 5.2 hectares of land area and it was muddy. It is difficult to clean a huge area. After the event, I saw the garbage and these were also muddy. I was there the whole time taking videos and pictures cleaning the whole place.)

Members of youth volunteers for Leni and other volunteers and personnel of the Department of General Services (DGS) have gone to the venue on April 22 to clear the area from the trash after photos of piles of garbage from the rally venue have circulated online.

Among those who helped to clean the area were the individuals, who claimed to be deployed by the University of Cebu.

Ulysses Tan, owner of a construction company and a supporter of Vice President Leni Robredo, was also one of the individuals who answered the call for volunteers.

Tan deployed 15 employees and trucks to help clean the area.

“Tabang ra sad mi og limpyo kay kita man kos pictures. We see nga naay basura, kita mi napundok pero wala pa nakuha. So we are just trying to help out also as our way of showing our support to VP Leni,” said Tan.

(We are just helping in cleaning the area because we saw the pictures. We see that there are still trash, we saw that it is piling up because it still has not been collected yet. So we are just trying to help out also as our way of showing support to VP Leni.)



