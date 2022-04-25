Amparo gets unanimous decision win against Sasan, takes WBF title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jake Amparo is the newest addition to the growing number of champion boxers in Bohol’s PMI Boxing Stable after outclassing Roldan Sasan to win the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific Minimumweight title in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon IV,” in Dauis, Bohol on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The 24-year-old Amparo, who once fought PMI Boxing Stable’s stalwart Regie Suganob, is now part of the growing list of champions after beating Sasan via unanimous decision after 10 rounds.

Judges Noel Flores and Edwin Barrientos both scored 99-90 while Rey Caitom saw it, 100-89, all in favor of Amparo, who improved his record to 8 wins, 3 losses, 2 knockouts, and 1 draw.

Sasan suffered his 3rd defeat with 8 wins and 3 knockouts.

Amparo knocked down Sasan once in their entire bout in the sixth round and went on landing telling blows to get the nod from the judges.

Amparo and Sasan’s bout was elevated to the fight card’s main event after Rodel Suganob backed out from his fight against Ranelio Quizo due to health reasons. Their bout is rescheduled to July.

Amparo dedicated his fight to Glenn Sasing, the PMI Boxing Stable’s chief trainer, who passed away last February.

“Isa sa mga nisalig sa akung abilidad ug rason nga naa ko ani karun. Dia ra sir, nakakuha nakog isa. Dili man nmo ni mahikap pero kabalo ko nga malipayon kaayo ka krun. Salamat nmo sir!” said Amparo on his Facebook post on Monday while visiting Sasing’s final resting in Bohol.

(He was one of those who believed in my abilities and the reason why I am here now. Here it is, sir, I have gotten one. You cannot touch this but I know you are happy now. Thank you, sir!)

Meanwhile, in the undercard, Antonio Seismundo scored a unanimous decision win against John Lawrence Ordonio after eight rounds of seesaw battle in the co-main event.

Jhunriel Castino defeated Remon Basas via technical decision in the undercard, while Angilou Dalogdog bested Jimpol Dignos via majority decision.

Christian Balunan scored a first-round knockout against Jomari Ladera, while Shane Gentallan escaped Darwin Boyones by split decision.

RJ Sios-e and Alex Del Rio both scored first-round knockouts against Francis Lota and Roga Libres, respectively.

Francis Damloan beat Zaire Espedilla by unanimous decision while Reymart Tagacanao’s bout against Miel Beronio was cancelled. This after, Tagacanao didn’t submit his CT scan results to fight officials on time.

RELATED STORIES

Kumong Bol-anon IV: Suganob, Amparo eye reg’l boxing belts

Suganob scores lopsided win in Kumong Bol-anon III

Suganob, foe pass weigh-in for Friday’s Kumong Bol-anon 2 war

Suganob siblings victorious in Kumong Bul-anon 1

Unbeaten Suganob now ranked 8th in stacked IBF light fly division

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy