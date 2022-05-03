Hannah Arnold excited to vie in Miss International pageant

CEBU, Philippines—Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold shares her excitement with her Instagram followers on Tuesday, May 3, as she is set to compete on the international stage.

“So grateful to be our representative for the Philippines in the 60th edition of Miss International ☺️🌸

Thank you Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. for this blessing to continue my dream journey. This is such exciting news that my MI sisters and I have been praying for 🙏and messaging a lot about 🤣. We will surely use this extra time to spread more awareness about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. @beautiesforsdgs 🤍,” reads the caption.

On Tuesday, the Miss International organization announced on their Instagram page, that the much awaited pageant is finally pushing this December in Japan.

In the post, the organization said it is taking part in the promotion of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Arnold, the Philippines’ bet for the upcoming competition, shared her take on the organization’s advocacy.

“We have a lot we need to achieve by 2030, but everyone has a role to play in making this the generation to end poverty, inequality and climate change.” When we tackle one goal, it helps achieve all Global goals. 👊🏻

Tuloy ang laban, see you in Japan in December 🇵🇭🥰 ,” reads Arnold’s caption.

The 60th Miss International pageant was held off in August last year due to the health and safety issues brought by the the Covid-19 pandemic. /rcg

