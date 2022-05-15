DepEd wants P3,000 extra pay for teachers’ OT on election day

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has proposed to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) an additional P3,000 pay for teachers who served extra hours to handle and address technical glitches and other issues during last week’s national elections.

“In addition, the DepEd Election Task Force (ETF), headed by Undersecretary Alain Del B. Pascua, with Director Marc Bragado as operations head, has proposed to COMELEC an additional pay of Php 3,000 across the board for the extra hours rendered by some teachers due to VCM and SD card issues,” the DepEd said in a statement Saturday evening.

The DepEd also said that they are talking to Comelec on the release of election duty honoraria, among other allowances, on or before May 24.

“We are eager to return the favor to our teachers by constantly coordinating with the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) on the release of their poll honoraria and other allowances on or before May 24, 2022, as provided for by COMELEC Resolution No. 10727. We will also honor the five (5) days service credit for those who served as members of the Electoral Boards and [DepEd Supervisors Official], and their respective support staff,” the agency said.

The education department likewise shared that it is “proactively finding ways to further compensate our teachers for their services during elections.”

The elections were hounded by long queues and faulty VCMs in many areas.

