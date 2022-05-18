Gwen to raise honoraria for village workers

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 18,2022 - 11:28 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In fulfillment of a promise that she made during the campaign period, governor-elect Gwendolyn Garcia vowed to raise the honoraria for barangay workers in the province.

Garcia said she will push through with her plans to increase the financial incentives given to village workers now that she is set to enter her fifth term at the Capitol.

“Well, I promised (that) in my fifth term, we will – P5,000 na ilahang (barangay health workers) madawat,” Garcia said in a recent press conference.

Among those that may benefit from the increase include barangay health workers, nutrition scholars, and animal health aides.

The governor also said barangay tanods (village watchmen), Gender and Development (GAD) focal persons, and members of the lupong tagapamayapa will be included.

However, the Capitol is yet to determine how much the increase for their honoraria will be.

Currently, the provincial government provides barangay health workers, barangay nutrition scholars, and barangay animal health aides with honoraria up to P4,000.

The honoraria for barangay tanods and GAD focal persons are at P3,000 and P1,000 respectively.

Garcia won her bid to be reelected at the Capitol.

