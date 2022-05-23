Mandaue CHO intensifies misting, info drive against dengue

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | May 23,2022 - 07:57 PM
MANDAUE CHO DENGUE DRIVE. The Mandaue CHO or City Health Office has started their campaign against dengue with misting in barangays and information drive. In photo are CHO personnel conducting misting in Barangay Mantuyong, Mandaue City today, May 21.| Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Health Office (CHO) has intensified its campaign against dengue as City Health personnel continue  misting operations and information drive in barangays.

Today, May 23, personnel from the Mandaue CHO were joined by the those from the Department of Health as they continued to conduct their misting drive against dengue-carrying mosquitoes in the barangays.

Percy Mendoza-Pongasi, CHO dengue coordinator, said misting had also been conducted in other barangays.

The CHO also placed larvicides on canals and water storage containers. 

They also took samples of stagnant water to check the presence of larvae.

Aside from this, they also conducted education campaigns against dengue.

Pongasi said they reminded residents that cleaning the house and surroundings were really important. 

She said misting would kill mosquitoes though if it would rain it would be washed out.

They also continued to remind them to go to the barangay health center or the city health office if they had a fever to be advised and tested.

Barangay Mantuyong has so far recorded three dengue cases this year. All were children, and fortunately, they were already discharged from the hospital said Pongasi. 

Barangay Councilor Bryan Sanchez, said aside from education campaigns, they also conducted clean-up drives in the different zones.

Mandaue City was among the localities in Central Visayas that was experiencing a rise in dengue cases, data from the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU-7) showed. 

Based on RESU-7’s May 7 data, Mandaue City had 214 cases and 2 deaths.

Read Next

