June plans, anyone?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Hello, June!

It’s the first day of June and its a very important time to hit “reset,” feel motivated and look forward to wonderful opportunities that may come our way this month.

And as we look forward to more beautiful things to come, it is always important to set our goals.

So, what are your plans for June, Siloys?

Are you one of this year’s June brides? Are you a member of the LGBTQA community who has a lot of activities to look forward to in celebration of pride month?

Or is this month just a chill month for you?

CDN Digital asked some of our fellow Siloys what their plans for the month are and we are sharing some of their answers with you:





While others have made big plans like taking their next big trip, most of our ka-Siloys just want to take it one day at a time and survive the hardships of life during the sixth month of the year.

One of our ka-Siloys, Dexterous Man, shared that he is now making his preparations for the rainy season by purchasing a rain coat and rain boots.

UNSAY MGA PLANO NIMO KARONG BUWAN SA HUNYO?

Ikaw, unsay plano nimo karong buwan sa Hunyo?

