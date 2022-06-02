Skyfam’s Scottie boo turns two

CEBU, Philippines— Kryz Uy and Slater Young’s first born, Scott Knoa, turned, two today, June 2, 2022.

Kryz took to her social media accounts to write a short birthday message for the Skyfam’s first baby.

“Oh Scottie, what was life before you even? our first big blessing is now 2 years old. Every day you make our hearts sing. We love you so very much, Scott Knoa ♥️ Happiest Birthday!” Kryz captioned her post on Instagram.

In her Instagram stories, Kryz shared snaps from Scottie’s simple birthday celebration at a wellness restaurant in Barangay Babag, Cebu City.

Scottie can be seen eagerly feeding the Koi fish at the restaurant, which, Kryz shared was the birthday boy’s most favorite thing to do when visiting the restaurant.

Scottie can also be seen pouring all of the fish food to the pond.

Slater, for his part, also wrote a lengthy message for his son Scottie.

“To my dearest baby boy,

It’s been two years already??? Time flies so fast. Although I want to hold on to “baby scottie” for as long as I can, I also cannot wait to see the man that you will become. Watching you grow is (and always will be) the greatest joy of my life. I’ve always thought that my role as a father was to teach and guide you. But you know what? I have learned far more from you- You taught me patience (definitely patience 😂), love, and most importantly, you taught me to find my purpose.

Thank you for being you. We love you.

Dad,” the post reads.

Last May 21, 2022, Kryz gave birth to her second child, Scottie’s younger brother named Sevi.

