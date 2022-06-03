Cebu City endorses 9 streets to become national roads

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is endorsing nine streets to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to become national roads.

This way, these major thoroughfares will be under the maintenance and management of the DPWH, as they are serving as much volume as the national roads.

The endorsed roads include Sanciangko Street, N. Escario Street, Leon Kilat Street, F. Ramos Street, J. Alcantara Street, P. Del Rosario Street, Junquera Street, F. Vestil Street, and A. Soriano Street.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, the chairperson for the committee on infrastructure of the City Council, said that the move will provide more funds for the maintenance of the roads including the asphalting.

The city has been conducting Operation Asphalt Surge to improve the existing road network, but Guardo said the city needs the help of the DPWH in maintaining the major roads.

“For the national roads, ang DPWH ang nagbuhat sa asphalting project. Sa mga city roads, ang city government sad ang naglihok. Kung makita nimo sa atong major thoroughfares, massive kaayo atong Asphalt Storm taken cared of DPWH,” said Guardo.

He added that DPWH has the budget, equipment, and capability to handle the major roads.

Turning over the nine streets, which have been serving as main thoroughfares, would allow the city to focus on the barangay roads that DPWH will not be able to maintain.

If the nine streets remained in the city’s hands, these roads will take up most of the budget and time of the city, which could be given to the barangay roads that need them.

With this, Guardo hopes that the nine streets will finally become national roads and be managed by DPWH allowing the city to focus on interior roads.

“So we can have massive road asphalting projects. Ongoing man sad atong asphalting sa barangay roads,” he said.

For Cebu City, a budget of P17 million has been allotted for the asphalting program for city-managed roads. Guardo said areas with the immediate need for asphalting are prioritized. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

‘Asphalt Surge’ launched in Cebu City

Brgy Mantuyong road to be asphalted soon

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy