Ahong targets 1,000 blood donors
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Lapu-Lapu City Government aims to surpass Legazpi City’s record of having organized the most successful blood donation drive in the country that was participated by 700 blood donors.
Mayor Junard Chan said he targets 1, 000 blood donors for his city’s blood donation drive scheduled on June 17.
The city blood donation drive is in celebration of the World Donor Day on June 14, but Chan wanted it scheduled on June 17, which is a Friday, in order to attract more participants.
“We have a strategy on that. Naa tay gihimo unsaon nato nga ma-meet gyud nato ang gidaghanon. So paningkamotan namo nga ma-break ang sa Legazpi nga 700. So we’re trying nga makab-ot namo ang minimum of 1,000,” Chan said.
Lapu-Lapu City’s blood donation drive will be held at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.
Aside from breaking Legazpi City’s record, Chan said, it is important for Oponganons to realize the importance of the activity especially with the increasing dengue cases in their city and in neighboring localities.
“Kabalo ta naa karon ang panahona sa dengue. Gusto nato nga motabang ta kay dili nato maseguro nga basin ang atong minahal sa kinabuhi ang maigo sa maong sakit,” he added.
Chan is asking every Oponganon to become a hero and to save a lives by joining the city’s blood donation drive.
