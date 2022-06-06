Janella Salvador and baby Jude go to Boracay

CEBU, Philippines—Actress-mom Janella Salvador and son, baby Jude, had a great summer time in Boracay.

Janella took to her Instagram page on Monday, June 6, to share photos from her recent Boracay trip with her son.

Baby Jude can be seen enjoying the pool the most.

Meanwhile, Janella Salvador looked stunning in her one-piece bikini and her long dark curls with blond highlights.

Based on the pictures uploaded on her social media account, Janella and baby Jude went on the trip with some of Janella’s friends.

Baby Jude’s father, actor Markus Paterson, was not in the trip with them.

