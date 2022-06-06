Janella Salvador and baby Jude go to Boracay

CEBU, Philippines—Actress-mom Janella Salvador and son, baby Jude, had a great summer time in Boracay.
Janella took to her Instagram page on Monday, June 6, to share photos from her recent Boracay trip with her son.
View this post on Instagram
Baby Jude can be seen enjoying the pool the most.
Meanwhile, Janella Salvador looked stunning in her one-piece bikini and her long dark curls with blond highlights.
Based on the pictures uploaded on her social media account, Janella and baby Jude went on the trip with some of Janella’s friends.
Baby Jude’s father, actor Markus Paterson, was not in the trip with them.
RELATED STORIES
Janella Salvador turns into magical unicorn on 24th birthday photo shoot
Janella shares fitness journey after having a baby
How motherhood helped Janella become a better actress
Iya Villania-Arellano and Drew Arellano welcome fourth baby
Skyfam’s Scottie boo turns two
Dahlia Amélie and Thylane Katana share the cutest ‘BFF’ kiss
/dbs