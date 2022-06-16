TEAM: Bike counting to help Mandaue maintain bicycle-friendly city status

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) and City Planning and Development Office (CDPO) have conducted a bike counting to know the estimated number of bikes that pass through the city.

The bike counting started last week and will last for 15 days.

Edwin Jumao-as, TEAM executive order, said the purpose of the bike counting was to maintain the status of Mandaue being a bicycle-friendly city.

Mandaue City is one of the local government units in the country that was acknowledged as the most bicycle-friendly city for its programs to help protect the cyclist when traversing the city’s roads.

It received a silver award for the most bicycle-friendly city in the Philippines for 2021 by the Mobility Awards, a non-government organization.

The bike counting would also be used for plans and future projects.

The TEAM executive director said they had already counted and assessed the bollards that were damaged around the city and had already informed the Department of Public Works and Highways so that new bollards would be installed.

Jumao-as said about 40 percent of the bollards were damaged by the changing weather, bump by the motorists and Typhoon Odette.

/dbs

