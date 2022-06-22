Rama awaits names of persons behind Odette financial aid anomalies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The fact-finding committee of lawyers assigned to probe the Odette financial aid irregularities are wrapping up their investigations.

Mayor Michael Rama said in a phone interview with reporters on June 22, 2022, that he has received the preliminary report of the committee regarding the probe.

“I have already told the lawyers that in ten days, I want names because I will take these names to the public. They have already been given due process and if and when there is a basis for non-renewal, we will not have them renewed. If there is basis for prosecution, we will have them prosecuted,” said the mayor.

Rama added that the investigations must be completed before he takes oath on June 30, 2022, as he wants to start on a clean slate.

The Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) reported to the committee on Tuesday afternoon, June 21, 2022, the results of their own investigations.

DSWS Portia Basmayor said they have submitted to the committee an affidavit stating her side on the allegations of anomalies in the identification of beneficiaries as well as the distribution of the P5,000 financial assistance.

She revealed that there were some personalities that dipped their hands in the process. This led to some names being included in the list even though they were not thoroughly screened and verified.

Basmayor also admitted to the committee that due to the sheer volume of the beneficiaries from the 80 barangays, they were not able to validate each and every one in the lists.

The committee will compile the said statements and submit a report to Mayor Rama in the coming days, wrapping up the probe.

“That’s why nangayo ko og report ninyong tanan kay ihatag na namo ni mayor together with our recommendations,” said Lawyer Johnson Hontanosas, the city’s deputy resident ombudsman and a member of the committee. /rcg

