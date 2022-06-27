RDC-7 to LGUs in CV: Make comprehensive airport safety, security measure

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Regional Development Council (RDC-7) has enjoined concerned provinces and highly urbanized cities in the region to pass a comprehensive airport safety and security ordinance.

Gordon Alan Joseph, the chairperson of the Infrastructure Development Committee (IDC) of the RDC-7, presented a pertinent committee resolution before the RDC-7 during its Second Quarter Full Council Meeting last June 23, 2022. The Council adopted the same resolution during the meeting.

According to Joseph, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported that airports in the Philippines, including those in Central Visayas are not covered by any comprehensive airport safety and security ordinance, which encompasses airport operational safety, operational security, environmental management, and emergency response preparedness, among others.

“In the absence of a comprehensive airport safety and security ordinance by concerned LGUs, CAAP cannot thoroughly appropriately enforce its airport safety and security standards. This obviously will take in the lives of passengers and stakeholders,” he said.

Central Visayas is home to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu, the Bohol-Panglao International airport in Bohol, the Dumaguete Airport in Negros Oriental, and the Siquijor Airport in Siquijor.

Joseph said that in its letter dated February 15, 2022, CAAP requested assistance from the IDC for the issuance of a comprehensive and standardized airport safety ordinance at the provincial level.

The Republic Act of 9497 or the Act Creating Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) mandates CAAP to provide safe and efficient air transport and regulatory services in the Philippines’ jurisdiction over structure, civil aviation system, and the promotion, development, and regulation of its aviation security function.

In the performance of its mandates, CAAP aims to implement, adopt, and meet the international standards on civil aviation, airport safety, and aviation security set forth in the Manual of Standards laid down by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

During the meeting, Gordon also showed the Council a proposed ordinance of Iloilo international Airport provided by CAAP, as an example of an acceptable airport security and safety ordinance.

He said this proposed ordinance aims to ensure public safety and promote harmonization of safety and security regulatory standards by LGUs. It will include airport operational safety, operational security, environmental management, and emergency response preparedness.

RELATED STORIES

RDC-7 to 12 Metro Cebu LGUs: Enter into MOA for policy enforcement of water sourcing, utilization

RDC-7: 42,000 metric tons of crops lost to Super Typhoon Odette

RDC-7 to support, help update DTI-7’s eFactbook, digital source of info for investors

Cobonpue’s second term as RDC-7 head ends

More international flights from Cebu set to resume

Mactan airport notes 233% growth in foreign passengers for Q1 2022

MCIA welcomed 1.3 million passengers in 2021

MCIA moves domestic and international departures to Terminal 2 starting Jan. 16

Airfares next to go sky high

/dbs