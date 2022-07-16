Guihulngan police chief dies, Negros Or. police director, 3 others injured in Negros Occ. road accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The police chief of Guihulngan City in Negros Oriental died while the provincial police director of Negros Oriental and three others were injured after a wayward dumptruck crashed into the convoy of four motorcycles where the victims were part of on Friday, July 15, at the Ecotourism National Highway, Sitio Buli, Brgy. Rizal, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

Police Lieutenant Roby Aurita of the San Carlos City Police Station confirmed in a phone interview the death of Police Lieutenant Colonel Ruben Verbo, 44, chief of Guihulngan City Police Station in Negros Oriental, who died in the hospital.

Verbo was from Manjuyod town in Negros Oriental.

Aurita said Richie Dayday, 33, who was backrider or rode pillion with Verbo on his motorcycle, was admitted to the hospital for his injuries in the accident.

Dayday is from Ayungon town in Negros Oriental.

Aurita also said that Police Lieutenant Colonel Germano Mallari, Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO) director, was slightly injured in the accident.

Two other motorcycle riders, who were in the convoy of motorcycles, were also slightly injured. They were identified as Edwardo Aceñas, 38, of Dumaguete City, and Trifon Paltingca, 42, of Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental.

Investigation showed that the dumptruck lost its brakes as it was negotiating a downhill portion of the road, hitting the oncoming convoy of motorcycles, who were going up the road at the Ecotourism National Highway, Sitio Buli, Brgy. Rizal, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental at past 4 p.m. on Friday, July 15.

Verbo was at the head of the convoy, driving his Green Kawasaki Versys 650, going up the Ecotourism National Highway, when the accident happened.

The driver of the dumptruck, Wenny Boy Nagor, 42, of Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental, was detained at the San Carlos Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Here are more photos of the accident.

/dbs

