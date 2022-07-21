Azarcon takes a shot at WBF int’l minimumweight title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s hard-hitting contender Clyde Azarcon eyes a big comeback on August 7, 2022 by facing veteran Lito Dante for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International minimumweight title at the The Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Complex, Parañaque City.

The 27-year-old Davao City native who is based in Cebu under Big Yellow Boxing Gym recently lost to ARQ Boxing Stable’s John Paul Gabunilas via a first round technical knockout in May.

With the loss, Azarcon is eyeing a comeback by facing Dante with the hopes of winning the WBF title.

However, it won’t be an easy task for Azarcon as he is facing an opponent who won his last two bouts via knockouts. Dante is on a back-to-back winning streak since 2020 after knocking out fellow Filipinos Sulis Barrera and Ryan Ralozo.

It improved the 32-year-old Dante’s record to 18 wins with 10 knockouts, 11 defeats and 4 draws.

Dante is also a veteran road warrior for having fought in Japan, Indonesia, and South Africa numerous times in his career.

Meanwhile, Azarcon holds a record of 17 wins with 6 knockouts, 4 losses, and 1 draw. Before losing to Gabunilas, he beat Mike Kinaadman ton clinch the WBF Inter-Continental minimumweight title via majority decision. Before that, he knocked out Garry Rojo in a non-title bout.

Azarcon was supposedly scheduled to have his world title shot August last year in South Africa.

He was scheduled to face African Thembelani Okolo for the then-vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) world minimumweight title, but was eventually shelved due to promotional constraints with their African counterparts.

RELATED STORIES

Elorde fails in title bid, suffers TKO loss to Aussie champ

Nietes shrugs off Ioka loss: I’m still good for two more world level fights

Big Yellow Boxing’s Auxilio, Gilbuela win in Compostela

Cebu boxers bag 6 golds to rule Palarong Pambansa boxing

Vic Saludar loses to Puerto Rican foe in title eliminator

Three other Pinoy boxers in undercard of Nietes-Ioka title bout bow to foes

Nietes loses to Ioka via UD; PH still without world champion

Mark Magsayo vows to ‘come back stronger’ after title loss to Rey Vargas

Mark Magsayo loses WBC featherweight belt to Mexico’s Rey Vargas

Inoue says undisputed crown will prove I’m pound-for-pound boxing king

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy