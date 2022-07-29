Fuel discount cards released to 971 farmers, fishers in Cebu – DA-7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) has distributed on Friday, July 29, 2022, fuel discount cards to 971 farmer and fisherfolk beneficiaries from different local government units (LGUs) in Cebu.

The distribution was done in the town of Argao.

Of the 971 beneficiaries, 717 are corn farmers from 33 barangays in Argao; 34 were farmers from Dumanjug; and 220 fisherfolks from Minglanilla, Naga, Carcar, Argao, Boljoon, Oslob, Malabuyoc, Badian, Moalboal, Alcantara, Dumanjug and Barili.

Each beneficiary will get P3,000 from the fuel discount card that they can use in purchasing petroleum products for their agicultural machineries such as tractors, corn mills, shellers, motorized bancas, among others.

“Kini nga paggamit sa kantidad, kinahanglang mosubay sa kasulatan nga gipirmahan sa benepisaryo,” said Senador Ponce, Regional Corn Coordinator of DA7.

Corn farmers, who are beneficiaries of the program, must also be registered at the Registry System for Basic Sector in Agriculture while fisherfolks must be registered at the Fisherfolk Registration and Boat Registration for motorized pumpboat.

Ponce said that other farmers and fisherfolks associations, who were also recipients of their machineries, from other LGUs would also receive the same benefit.

He said that the agency would make an announcement on this through the Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO).

The fuel discount cards aim to minimize the effects of the increasing prices of fuel.

