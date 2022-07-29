Consolacion Sarok Weavers rout Bogo City Bugoys to share top spot with CDO in PSL 21-U tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Consolacion Sarok Weavers are now 4-0 in the ongoing Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U VisMin leg after beating the Bogo City Bugoys, 78-66, on Thursday evening, July 28, 2022 at the Lawaan 1 gymnasium in Talisay City, south Cebu.

The Sarok Weavers are now tied with the Cagayan de Oro on the top of the team standings, both with an unbeaten records of 4-0 (win-loss).

Compared to their previous closely-fought matches, Consolacion played smoothly during the game, leading by as much as 25-points, 53-28 at 8:28 mark of the third period.

Before that, Consolacion already built a commanding lead of 20 points, 46-26, entering the second half. Bogo City fought back, cutting the lead to 11, 48-59, in the third period, but Consolacion quickly doused the fire with their own offensive run.

In the final period, the Sarok Weavers didn’t look back and went on pummeling Bogo City to seal their dominant victory.

Shooting guard Keaton Clyde Taburnal led the Sarok Weavers with his 10 markers, two rebounds and three assists. He also tallied one steal and one block.

Team captain John Paolo Dalumpines scored 11 points with one rebound, three assists, and one steal.

Bogo’s James Gica had 16 points, three boards, and three assists, while James Daniel Gelig added 13 points, two rebounds, and two assists as Bogo City suffered its fourth straight loss without a win.

ORMOC 89, LAPU-LAPU 63

On the other hand, the OCCI Ormoc Sheermasters improved to a 2-2 (win-loss) slate after beating the Lapu-Lapu City Pantum, 89-63, in the other game on Thursday evening.

Jim Brent Taala was a rebound away from tallying a double-double outing. He scored 24 points, nine rebounds, and two assists for Ormoc City. Ray Charles Libatog added 12 markers and five rebounds.

Jhoernel Vince Tangkay and Jeco Bancale both scored 16 points for Lapu-Lapu which dropped to a 1-3 (win-loss) record.

RELATED STORIES

CDO Kingfishers maul Ormoc Sheermasters to lead PSL 21-U teams in standings

Consolacion Sarok Weavers edge Asturias Corn Ranchers, get 3rd win in PSL 21-U hoop

Consolacion Sarok Weavers outlast Sherilin Unisol-Mandaue to stay on top of PSL 21-U standings

Davao Dreamers rebound, dump Asturias Corn Ranchers in PSL 21U hoop

Consolacion off to good start in PSL 21-Under VisMin leg

Plastic Men of Mandaue clobber Pantum of Lapu-Lapu in PSL 21U Visayas leg game

Kingfishers tame Bugoys with big win in PSL 21U Visayas leg tourney

PBA: Ginebra forces decider for semis spot, turns back Meralco

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy