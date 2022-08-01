Mayor Cortes to Subangdaku fire victims: Financial aid to be given soon

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Victims of the recent fire in Barangay Subangdaku here can expect financial assistance from the city government soon.

Mayor Jonas Cortes on Monday, August 1, said that the city had already assessed the families, and the list had already been endorsed to the Sangguniang Panlungsod for the needed budget for the cash assistance.

“Kana atoang ipasalig nga aduna gyuy magsunod nga financial assistance,” said Cortes.

(That we can assure that there will be a financial assistance to follow.)

Cortes said that the amount would be the same as the usual assistance given by the city to previous fire victims.

With that, homeowners are expected to receive P10,000 each while renters will get P5,000.

The fire that hit Eusebio Compound along Hernan Cortes in Barangay Subangdaku on Saturday noon, July 30, burned 13 houses.

The city has already distributed food packs and relief goods to victims immediately after the fire.

Moreover, the mayor said he would meet with Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad to find out if the fire victims could still use and construct a house on the lot because it was a privately owned.

“Ako nanghinaot nga ang tag-iya sa yuta, tagaan og lugway ang atoang mga kaigsuuna’ng nasunugan. Dili lalim nga gikan ta’g pandemic unya nasundan og Odette unya karun nasunugan pamilya. Angayan ug makatarunganon nga tagaan nato og higayon,” said Cortes.

(I hope that the owner of the lot would give our brothers and sisters who are fire victims more time to stay in the lot. It is not easy for a family to be in a pandemic then followed by Odette then now be fire victims. It is right and just to give them [fire victims] a chance.)

/dbs

