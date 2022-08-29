Sharks, Vipers, Pandas get first win in BBC hoops tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sharks, Vipers, and Pandas earned their first victory in the ongoing Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 12 at the Alta Vista Country Club sports complex in Barangay Pardo, Cebu City last Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The Sharks beat the Stallions, 66-57, while the Vipers edged the Panthers, 88-61, and the Pandas bested the Dolphins, 81-65.

The Sharks, Vipers, and Pandas improved to a 1-1 (win-loss) record same as the three losing squads. This, as the three mentioned teams lost their respective games on opening night last August 20, 2022.

Kirby Navarro put up 9 points and 1 assist to lead the Sharks, while teammates Beethoven Salvador, Jay-r Pedrano, and Eric Siason each scored 8 points.

Max Steinbach had 13 for the Stallions, while AJ Labus had 10.

Meanwhile, team captain Gil Divinagracia led the Vipers with 14 points along with 1 rebound, while Johnrey Sarona had 13 markers, 3 boards, and 1 assist. Ton Caruzca scored 11 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, and 1 steal for the winning team.

Stephen Sanchez and Neil Buot each scored 14 and 12 points respectively for the Panthers.

Dexter Cabasan led the Pandas with his 21-point outing to go with 3 boards, 3 assists, and 1 block. Jessan Baron added 16 points, and Frederick Añabieza chipping in 14 markers.

The Dolphins’ Francis Paracuelles spoiled his 21-point performance along with John Rodrigo’s 14 points.

The next scheduled games is on September 3, 2022 at the same venue.

/dbs