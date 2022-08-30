DOLE-7 pays over P5M to Tupad workers in Cebu Province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) paid over P5 million in wages this month to about a thousand Cebu Province workers who were employed under the agency’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged or Displaced Workers (TUPAD) project.

The agency, in a statement, said the series of payouts were held during the third week of August to Tupad workers who rendered 10 days of work under the program.

Most of the these workers were from the following local government units:

Tabuelan- 153 beneficiaries (P618,120)

San Remegio- 333 beneficiaries (P1,345,320)

Medellin- 237 beneficiaries (P957,480)

Bogo- 420 beneficiaries (P1,696,800)

Sta. Fe- 113 beneficiaries (P456, 520)

Luchel Taniza, DOLE-7 information officer, said Tupad workers claimed their wages by visiting the different branches of DOLE-7’s partner-service providers.

Aside from getting their wages, the beneficiaries also received their TUPAD shirts as part of their personal protection equipment (PPEs).

The DOLE-7, earlier, paid over P467 million in wages to TUPAD workers in the different provinces of Central Visayas covering the period January to June 2022. The amount benefited around 112,128 disadvantaged and displaced workers.

The TUPAD program is one of the two components of the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP), the agency’s contribution to the national government’s agenda of ‘inclusive growth’ through massive job generation

and poverty reduction.

