In Borbon, baker stabbed after allegedly mocking disco-goers’ wrong dance steps

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A baker from Borbon town in northern Cebu is now confined in a hospital after he was stabbed multiple times last Monday, September 5.

Police in Borbon said the baker sustained multiple stab wounds while attending a small disco in Sitio Pitogo, Barangay Poblacion past 11 p.m. on Monday.

Police Staff Sergeant Raffe Tejares of the Borbon Police Station identified the victim as Jesse Luceno, 32.

Based on initial findings, Tejares said, the incident stemmed after the victim reportedly mocked some disco-goers for their wrong dance moves, to which the suspects took offense.

“According to our initial findings, the victim pointed out to the group where the suspects belong that their dance steps were incorrect,” Tejares said in Cebuano.

While Luceno was on his way home, at least three men blocked his way and then began stabbing him on the different parts of his body.

Other disco-goers and witnesses managed to help Luceno and get an ambulance to send him to a nearby hospital.

Police eventually identified and arrested all three suspects. They are Pablo Doronio Jr., Ezel Doronio, and Bernard James Modequillo.

The three men are now under the custody of the Borbon Police Station pending the filing of frustrated homicide complaints against them.

Borbon is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 76 kilometers north of Cebu City.

