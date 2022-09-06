Shabu worth P6.8M seized in Compostela, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P6.8 million worth of ‘shabu’ was confiscated from a 27-year-old Cebu City resident during a buy-bust operation conducted in Purok Talisay, Barangay Estaca, Compostela on Tuesday afternoon, September 6, 2022.

Police Major Joey Bicoy, chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office Intelligence and Drug Enforcement Units, identified the suspect as Erick Cabalda, 27, a resident of Barangay Pasil in Cebu City.

Cabalda is listed as a high value individual in terms of illegal drugs.

Bicoy, in his report, said that the arrest of the suspect stemmed from validated reports that police received on the former’s involvement in the illegal drug trade.

The operation against the suspect is in coordination with the personnel from the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU-7), Naval Forces Central, and the Compostela Municipal Police Station.

Police confiscated one kilo of suspected shabu from the suspect, which was worth P6.8 million.

Compostela is a third class municipality of Cebu Province. It is estimated to be at least 30 kilometers north of Cebu City.

/dbs